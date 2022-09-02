The Giants released Seals-Jones (toe) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Seals-Jones was slated to miss the entire 2022 campaign after being placed on IR, but he'll now be free to join a new team once he clears his current toe issue. The 27-year-old tight end appeared in 13 games for Washington last year and caught 30 of 49 targets for 271 yards and two scores.
More News
-
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Placed on IR•
-
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot•
-
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Still sidelined Sunday•
-
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unlikely to play•
-
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Misses another practice•
-
Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Misses third straight practice•