The Giants released Seals-Jones (toe) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Seals-Jones was slated to miss the entire 2022 campaign after being placed on IR, but he'll now be free to join a new team once he clears his current toe issue. The 27-year-old tight end appeared in 13 games for Washington last year and caught 30 of 49 targets for 271 yards and two scores.

