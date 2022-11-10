Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.