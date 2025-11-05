site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ricky-stromberg-placed-on-injured-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Ricky Stromberg: Placed on injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Bears placed Stromberg (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday.
Stromberg will now be sidelined for at least the next four weeks. The 24-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season but will look to make his debut once he's healthy.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read