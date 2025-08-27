White signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday.

White was extremely productive at UNLV with 167 catches for 2,524 yards and 19 touchdowns across his final two seasons, but his 4.61 40-yard dash was a glaring weak spot for a 6-foot-1, 184-pound receiver. He struggled in preseason with just three receptions for 40 yards over three games, and he lost out to Dareke Young and Cody White for the final two wideout spots. White now has a chance to develop on the Seahawks' scout team.