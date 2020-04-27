Play

Rico Dowdle: Heads to Dallas

Dowdle is set to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowdle carried the ball 106 times for 498 yards and four scores as a senior at South Carolina in 2019. He additionally notched 22 catches for 167 yards. The versatile rookie will now compete for a reserve or special-teams role with the Cowboys.

