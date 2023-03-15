Dallas didn't extend Dowdle (ankle) a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Dowdle appeared in five games for the Cowboys in 2022, playing nearly exclusively on special teams, before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury in October. He spent the rest of the season on IR, but now that he's healthy, the undrafted running back out of South Carolina will look to land a new deal in free agency. The 24-year-old also has experience as a kick returner, would should boost his value this summer.