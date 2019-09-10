Rico Gathers: Cut loose by Browns
Cleveland waived Gathers on Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gathers was reinstated from his one-game suspension Monday after sitting out Sunday's season-opener, but it seems the 25-year-old won't suit up for Cleveland at all. Gathers played in 15 games for Dallas last season as a rookie, logging three catches for 45 yards on seven targets.
