Cleveland waived Gathers on Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Gathers was reinstated from his one-game suspension Monday after sitting out Sunday's season-opener, but it seems the 25-year-old won't suit up for Cleveland at all. Gathers played in 15 games for Dallas last season as a rookie, logging three catches for 45 yards on seven targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories