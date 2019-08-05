The Cowboys cut Gathers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gathers has been touted as a tight end to watch since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. Instead, he spent his rookie season on the Cowboys' practice squad, idled on IR in 2017 with concussion symptoms that bled into the ensuing offseason, and hauled in just three of seven targets in 15 games last fall. With his experiment in Dallas over, Gathers will look to land a gig elsewhere as a depth tight end.

More News
Our Latest Stories