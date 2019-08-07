Gathers (suspension) went unclaimed on waivers Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Gathers was recently cut by the Cowboys early this week, and will be able to sign with any team in the league. Willing parties will certainly take into account that he's suspended for one game of the 2019 season before they give him a chance. The Baylor product will hope to latch on as a depth tight end elsewhere.

