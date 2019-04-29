Bullough was waived by Tampa Bay on Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bullough ended up starting three games at middle linebacker for the Buccaneers last season due to injuries to Kwon Alexander (knee) and Kevin Minter (calf), but had only 14 tackles (nine solo) in total. The 25-year-old figures to fight for a special teams role once he joins a new team.