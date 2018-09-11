Bullough (foot) and the Bucs came to terms on an injury settlement Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Bullough was placed on IR prior to final roster cuts. He will now be free to latch on to another team once he gets a clear bill of health.

