Riley Ferguson: Looking elsewhere for employment

Ferguson won't be retained by the Buccaneers after rookie minicamp, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The University of Memphis product was battling for a possible backup job, but Tampa Bay opted to stick with undrafted rookie Austin Allen instead. Ferguson racked up 3,971 passing yards and 36 touchdowns during his senior year and ran for another six scores, so the raw talent appears to be there. Expect Ferguson to get a shot with another team soon.