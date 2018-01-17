Riley Ferguson: Turns in strong practice Wednesday at East-West Shrine Game

Ferguson turned in a strong practice Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming East-West Shrine Game, Eric Galko of The Sporting News reports.

It's important for Ferguson to turn in a big week of practice after a disappointing weigh-in in which he checked in at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds; well under the 6-foot-4, 210-pound marks he was listed at in college. Ferguson had a productive two-year stint at Memphis following in Paxton Lynch's footsteps and threw for 4,257 yards and 38 scores in his final collegiate season. Because he's undersized, Ferguson will have his work cut out for him in terms of remaining among one of the top quarterback prospects outside of the "Big Five" that consists of Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. It seems Ferguson is working on getting his stock turned around following an impressive practice Wednesday, but he'll need a strong finish to the week to keep things trending in the right direction.