Lees is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with Cincinnati, per his college coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Lees worked almost exclusively out of the slot at Northwestern the past four years, racking up 111 catches, 1,093 yards and nine touchdowns across 47 collegiate games. He'll look to latch on as a depth wide receiver, as he joins a receiving draft class that includes stud Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati.