Riley McCarron: Waived by Patriots
The Patriots have waived McCarron, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The team also waived Chad Hansen on Monday, though we suspect that McCarron will land on the Patriots' practice squad if he goes unclaimed on waivers. With Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson the only receivers the team currently has available, it's possible that the Patriots will add veteran depth in short order. With that in mind, Dez Bryant, the biggest unsigned name out there, has mentioned his interest in playing for New England.
