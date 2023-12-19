The Lions waived Patterson on Tuesday.

For each of the Lions' first 13 games of the season, Patterson served as the team's placekicker, connecting on 15 of 17 field-goal attempts and 35 of 37 point-after tries. The prospect of switching to Michael Badgley was there all along after he joined the practice squad following cut-down day back in August, and Detroit finally made the move this past Saturday against the Broncos, keeping him active and making Patterson inactive. With Patterson now off the roster, he'll be subject to waivers before having his pick at other opportunities elsewhere.