Patterson is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.

The Memphis product struggled in his senior season despite a stellar career, connecting on just 15 of 22 field-goal attempts and making 36 of 37 extra points in 11 games last year. Minnesota has been plagued with kicking troubles over the past few years, so Patterson will look to battle Greg Joseph for the starting role this offseason.