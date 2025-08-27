Patterson will sign with Miami's practice squad Wednesday and be elevated the first three weeks of the season to start in place of Jason Sanders (hip), Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Patterson could get a chance to start for the Dolphins the first four weeks of the regular season, the minimum amount of time Sanders will be required to miss after his placement on IR-R, but he'll only be eligible to be elevated a maximum of three times. As such, Miami would have to sign Patterson to the active roster at some point if the team wants him to fill in for the entire duration of Sanders' absence. Last year Patterson kicked for three teams across five regular-season appearances, going a combined 4-for-7 on field-goal attempts while making all 16 of his extra-point tries.