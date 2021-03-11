site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Riley Reiff: Shown door in Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Vikings released Reiff on Wednesday.
The Vikings clear up roughly $11 million in salary-cap space with this move. Reiff started 58 games over his four seasons with the Vikings.
