Riley Ridley: NFL Draft bound
Ridley announced via Twitter that he is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
Ridley was a former blue-chip talent who had his coming-out party in the 2018 national championship game and carried that over into his junior season, when he caught 44 of his 66 targets for 570 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Ridley has a good frame to play on the outside at the next level, and his hands and body control are his standout attributes. He figures to receive an invite to the upcoming NFL Combine, where he can check more boxes athletically. That said, at age 22, Ridley will be on the older side for a rookie and may be near his peak in a developmental sense. In any case, Ridley is another big name in what is shaping up to be a loaded receiver class.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...