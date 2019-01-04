Riley Ridley: NFL Draft bound

Ridley announced via Twitter that he is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ridley was a former blue-chip talent who had his coming-out party in the 2018 national championship game and carried that over into his junior season, when he caught 44 of his 66 targets for 570 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Ridley has a good frame to play on the outside at the next level, and his hands and body control are his standout attributes. He figures to receive an invite to the upcoming NFL Combine, where he can check more boxes athletically. That said, at age 22, Ridley will be on the older side for a rookie and may be near his peak in a developmental sense. In any case, Ridley is another big name in what is shaping up to be a loaded receiver class.