Rishard Matthews: Hires agent, hopes to sign soon
Matthews has drawn interest from multiple teams since being released by the Titans last week and is expected to sign with a club soon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Matthews had been representing himself in his conversations with teams, but he's since hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent, presumably with the hope of expediting the signing process. Given that he's just two years removed from a 945-catch, nine-touchdown season, it's not a surprise that Matthews reportedly has plenty of suitors. It's less clear, however, if any of the interested parties envision using him as a starter or a depth option at wideout, which would obviously have significant implications for his fantasy outlook.
