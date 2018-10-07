Rishard Matthews: Set to work out for Browns
The Browns are slated to work out Matthews on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Since dealing Josh Gordon to the Patriots, the Browns have been on the lookout for veteran wideout help to add depth behind Jarvis Landry and to complement rookie Antonio Callaway. Matthews could therefore be a decent fit with the Browns and if he does sign with them, there could be a path to targets for him once he absorbs the team's playbook.
More News
-
Rishard Matthews: Hires agent, hopes to sign soon•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Officially cut loose by Tennessee•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Time in Tennessee could be over•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Fails to make impact•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Quiet again•
-
Titans' Rishard Matthews: Could have bigger role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.
-
Week 5 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5