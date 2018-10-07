The Browns are slated to work out Matthews on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Since dealing Josh Gordon to the Patriots, the Browns have been on the lookout for veteran wideout help to add depth behind Jarvis Landry and to complement rookie Antonio Callaway. Matthews could therefore be a decent fit with the Browns and if he does sign with them, there could be a path to targets for him once he absorbs the team's playbook.