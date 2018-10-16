Matthews will work out for the Jets on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since asking for and gaining his release from the Titans in late September, Matthews reportedly has drawn interest from a number of teams and even worked out for one of them (the Browns). The Jets would give Matthews a chance to contribute immediately with Quincy Enunwa out for multiple weeks due to a high-ankle sprain and Terrelle Pryor dealing with a groin injury. At 29 years old, Matthews is just two seasons removed from posting a career-best line of 65-945-9 on 108 targets, so he could be a modest placeholder while the Jets' receiving corps gets back to full health.