Cracraft reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday after being active for Sunday's 37-27 loss to Seattle, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Cracraft notched 14 special-teams snaps during the divisional defeat, collecting one tackle while operating on kickoff coverage. A Week 8 appearance marked Cracraft's first for San Francisco, after he suited up for nine total contests between 2018 and 2019 as a member of the Broncos.