River Cracraft: Cut by Broncos
Cracraft was waived by Denver on Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Cracraft spent the last two seasons with Denver, appearing in eight games but only seeing 151 total snaps (122 on special teams). The 24-year-old provided depth to the Broncos' receiving corps when on the active roster and could be a candidate for the practice squad again if he clears waivers.
