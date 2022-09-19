Cracraft reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Cracraft was promoted to Miami's active roster ahead of Sunday's win against the Ravens, catching one of his two targets for a two-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, the 27-year-old wideout played an overall limited role as he only lined up on 16 of the team's 71 offensive snaps in Week 2. Cracraft is now eligible for just one more gameday elevation after playing in each of the first two games for the Dolphins, and he could see similar usage in Week 3 if wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who is considered day-to-day with a rib injury, sits out this coming Sunday against the Bills.