Cracraft reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Cracraft is not eligible for any more elevations from Miami's practice squad after being activated for the team's first three games this season. Though he only played nine offensive snaps, the 27-year-old wideout hauled in an 11-yard touchdown on his lone targets during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills. Cracraft's performance over the past three weeks may have been enough to secure a depth role on the Dolphins' active roster moving forward.
