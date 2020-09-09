site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
River Cracraft: Let go by 49ers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2020
12:03 am ET 1 min read
Cracraft was released by the 49ers on Saturday.
Cracraft was one of four wideouts to be released over the weekend, as the 49ers decided to keep six receivers on the active roster. The
NFL journeyman has a couple seasons worth of experience in the league, which could help him latch on to a new team if the opportunity becomes available. More News
