River Cracraft: Let go by Denver
The Broncos waived Cracraft on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
After the team claimed fellow wide receiver and return man Dionte Spencer off waivers Sunday, Cracraft became expendable. Cracraft isn't the flashiest player, but he can add depth to a receiver depth chart and return skills to a team in need. He's likely a candidate for a practice squad spot should he go unclaimed on waivers.
