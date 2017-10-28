River Cracraft: Parts ways with Denver

Cracraft has a hamstring injury and was released from the Broncos' practice squad with an injury settlement, per the NFL's official transaction log.

It's currently unknown when Cracraft sustained the injury, but he is now a free agent and can sign elsewhere if he is able to play.

