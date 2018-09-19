The Broncos signed Cracraft to their practice squad Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Cracraft has spent on-and-off time with Denver's practice squad since 2017, but has yet to make his NFL debut. The second-year wideout worked primarily on special teams this offseason, including as a kick returner. Cracraft's clearest path to eventually cracking the 53-man roster is to impress on special teams, especially considering the Broncos' solid wideout depth.

