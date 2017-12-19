River Cracraft: Rejoins Denver's practice squad
The Broncos signed Cracraft to their practice squad Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Let go by the Broncos in an injury settlement in late October when he was dealing with a hamstring issue, Cracraft rejoins Denver's practice squad now that he's presumably healthy again. The undrafted rookie out of Washington State has yet to make his NFL debut, and with only two regular-season contests remaining for Denver, it may take until 2018 for him to do so.
