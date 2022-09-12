site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
River Cracraft: Rejoins practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Cracraft reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Cracraft took the field for a total of 14 snaps in Miami's win over the Patriots. Between his 10 snaps on offense and four on special teams, the 27-year-old did not produce any tallying stats.
