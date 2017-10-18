River Cracraft: Signed to Denver practice squad
Cracraft was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday.
Cracraft takes the place of fellow wideout Hunter Sharp, who was promoted to the active roster Wednesday. With the Broncos dealing with a multitude of injuries at receiver, Cracraft could be next in line to earn a promotion if another wideout goes down during Sunday's game against the Chargers.
