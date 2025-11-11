site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
River Cracraft: Signs with Washington
RotoWire Staff
Cracraft signed with the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday.
The veteran wideout spent two weeks with Washington over the summer but was cut ahead of Week 1. He'll provide experienced organizational depth for the Commanders.
