Harvey took part in the Reese's Senior Bowl in preparation for his entry into the 2025 NFL Draft, per Sports Illustrated.

Harvey was listed at 5-foot-9 on the UCF roster but officially measured just under 5-foot-8 when measurements were taken at the Senior Bowl, weighing in at 207 pounds. That undersized height may make it difficult for him to hold enough weight to serve as a workhorse back at the next level, but he certainly possesses some intriguing traits as well. Thanks to his low center of gravity, Harvey can make quick jump cuts in the hole to make defenders miss, totaling 69 in 2024 (per PFF) to rank eighth in the country. Putting up a good showing at the NFL Combine and the UCF pro day will likely be important for Harvey, but he's seen his stock rise in recent mock drafts to a third or fourth-round pick.