At this stage, Gronkowski isn't ready to commit to playing this coming season, ESPN.com and NFL.comrelay.

There's been plenty of speculation regarding Gronkowski's playing status since QB Tom Brady unretired, but for now the 32-year-old continues to mull his options ahead of the 2022 season. As the NFL Draft approaches, Tampa Bay's top tight end option is Cameron Brate, with Codey McElroy also under contract with the team. In any case, the Buccaneers will no doubt add depth at the position, but GM Jason Licht has made it clear that Gronkowski would be welcomed back "with open arms" should he elect to continue his playing career. This past season, Gronkowski caught 55 of his 89 targets for 802 yards and six TDs in 12 games.