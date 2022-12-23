Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles disclosed Friday that Gronkowski contacted the team last month about a possible return to the team, but the tight end ultimately elected to remain retired for the time being, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "It was more of a conversation than anything else," Bowles said. "Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don't want to play. When it's just a discussion, I didn't think much of it at the time."

In June, Gronkowski announced that he had retired from professional football for a second time, but six months later, the five-time Pro Bowler doesn't sound like he's completely closed the door on playing again. According to the report, Gronkowski told Bowles that he's been working out in preparation for a possible return, and though the two sides didn't come to terms on a contract, it wouldn't be surprising if the 33-year-old and the Buccaneers revisited those discussions heading into the 2023 season. Any motivation Gronkowski may have in resuming his career may hinge on the plans of longtime battery mate Tom Brady, the only full-time starting quarterback that the tight end has ever played with.