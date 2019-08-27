Rob Gronkowski: Content away from football for now

Gronkowski noted Tuesday that "for the first time in more than a decade, (he is) pain-free," Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

The tight end, who announced his retirement in March, also detailed a painful quad injury that he suffered in Super Bowl LIII, which troubled him in the month following the Patriots' victory in that contest. The 30-year-old added that his decision to call it quits was based on both a desire to give his body a break, as well as an acknowledgement that he had started to lose his zest for the game. At this point, Gronkowski has no plans to resume his playing career, but he seems to have left the door open to that possibility down the road. "If I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I'm feeling like I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football," Gronkowski said Tuesday. "But as of right now, that is not the case. It could be the case in six months. It could be the case in two years. It could be the case in three years. It could be the case in three months. But I truly don't see it in the foreseeable future - in, like, a week or a month. No. I want to do a different chapter of my life right now." The open-ended nature of his comments Tuesday could make it tempting for those in leagues with plenty of roster space/flexibility to consider stashing Gronkowski, but such a move would require patience along with an acknowledgement that it's still something of a longshot the tight end returns in time to make a fantasy splash in 2019.