Rob Gronkowski: Could be traded to Tampa Bay
The Patriots and Buccaneers have reportedly been discussing a possible trade involving Gronkowski, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Though Gronkowski is currently retired, the Patriots hold his playing rights. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the tight end has been putting on weight with an eye toward returning to the NFL, specifically in order to play with QB Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Rapoport adds that a deal could potentially happen before Thursday's NFL Draft.
