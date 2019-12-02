Play

Rob Gronkowski: Door closed on 2019 return

Gronkowski is not eligible to return to action this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This expected outcome became official Saturday afternoon, at which time the deadline for Gronkowski's potential reinstatement in 2019 passed. Per the report, the tight end will next be eligible to consider resuming his playing career following the Super Bowl. With that, Ben Watson and Matt LaCosse will continue to head the Patriots' tight end corps.

