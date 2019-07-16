Rob Gronkowski: Has trimmed down

Gronkowski, who spent much of his NFL career in the 265-270 pound range, noted earlier this month that he's down to 250 pounds, Andrew Callahan of masslive.com reports.

The report indicates that the tight end, who is currently retired, hasn't been lifting weights of late and that's resulted in Gronkowski quickly trimming down since last season. Despite the noticeable change in his physique, speculation continues to swirl that Gronkowski could still elect to come out of retirement at some point down the road. With that in mind, Scott Zolak, co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub, suggests that a midseason return (at which point Gronkowski would need some time to get himself into football shape) might be the most plausible scenario in such a case. While Gronkowski currently seems committed to staying away from the game, it's conceivable that he could miss playing enough to at least contemplate a comeback. For now, however, anything along those lines is pure speculation, with CSN New England relaying that Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pegs the chances of a Gronkowski return at 40 percent.