Rob Gronkowski: Might consider return eventually

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said he "wouldn't be shocked" if Gronkowski came out of retirement "to play a few games" at some point, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old tight end announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram without any hint or mention of a possible return to football in the future. Given his lengthy medical record along with the plethora of business/media opportunities available, it's easy enough to understand the appeal of retirement for a future Hall of Famer with three Super Bowl rings. That being said, Gronkowski might eventually consider a return to the Patriots if he finds that retirement isn't as enjoyable as playing football. Meanwhile, the team needs to add some help at tight end, where the depth chart currently holds Matt LaCosse, Jacob Hollister (hamstring), Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo -- a group with 71 combined NFL receptions.