Rob Gronkowski: Might consider return eventually
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said he "wouldn't be shocked" if Gronkowski came out of retirement "to play a few games" at some point, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 29-year-old tight end announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram without any hint or mention of a possible return to football in the future. Given his lengthy medical record along with the plethora of business/media opportunities available, it's easy enough to understand the appeal of retirement for a future Hall of Famer with three Super Bowl rings. That being said, Gronkowski might eventually consider a return to the Patriots if he finds that retirement isn't as enjoyable as playing football. Meanwhile, the team needs to add some help at tight end, where the depth chart currently holds Matt LaCosse, Jacob Hollister (hamstring), Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo -- a group with 71 combined NFL receptions.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Announces retirement from NFL•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Still mulling future•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to make 2019 decision soon•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Spotted at team facility•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Game-changing catch in SB LIII win•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Makes six catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...