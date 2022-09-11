The Buccaneers aren't counting on Gronkowski resuming his playing career in 2022 after the tight end previously announced his second retirement in June, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shortly after signing Tom Brady following the 2019 season, the Buccaneers were able to talk Gronkowski into ending his first retirement, but the organization doesn't believe that its front office or Brady will be able to convince the 33-year-old tight end to explore a late-season return to the team. At this point, the Buccaneers are proceeding as though Gronkowski has moved on from football, so any potential return in 2022 might need to be initiated by the five-time Pro Bowler. With Gronkowski out of the mix and O.J. Howard now in Houston, the Buccaneers will carry veterans Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph and rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft as their options at tight end heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Cowboys.