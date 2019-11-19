Rob Gronkowski: Not planning to play in 2019

Gronkowski said Tuesday that he has no plans to play football in 2019, but he hasn't ruled out a return to the NFL at some point in the future, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. "I wouldn't say never coming back,'" Gronkowski said. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off."

Gronkowski announced his retirement in March, but given his relative youth and the fact that he was still playing at a high level in 2018, rumors have popped up intermittently in the ensuing months that he could resume his career. If the tight end intended to play in 2019, Reiss notes that Gronkowski would have to inform the NFL by Nov. 30, making it fairly safe to conclude that he'll be taking the entire season off. Expect more rumors regarding Gronkowski's plans for 2020 to surface throughout the upcoming offseason.