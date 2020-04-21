Rob Gronkowski: Open to playing again
Gronkowski said "you never know" when he was asked about coming out of retirement on TSN.ca relays via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I'm feeling good right now," Gronkowski said. "I'm happy where I'm at, and you just never know, man... I'm not totally done. I like to stay in shape, but I've got to get that feeling back."
Gronkowski hasn't directly addressed rumors that he might emerge from retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, but the 30-year-old did acknowledge that he could resume playing football at some point. On the other hand, Gronkowski has stayed busy since he left the Patriots after the 2018 campaign, with his recent work including a WWE 24/7 championship belt. Meanwhile, Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has also been the subject of rumors, with Michael Lombardi of The Athletic (via Greg Auman) reporting that Howard is on the trade block.
