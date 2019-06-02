Rob Gronkowski: Shoots down comeback rumors
Gronkowski told reporters Sunday that he has no plans for a comeback, Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald reports. When asked about comeback rumors Gronkowski responded, saying "Oh man . . . whatever I say, it doesn't matter," he answered. "It will always be crazy out there. You (the Herald) can put them to rest."
Gronkowski was back at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to help raise money for charity for the first since he announced his retirement March 24. His agent Drew Rosenhaus was on record just a day after the announcement saying he "wouldn't be shocked" if his client came out of retirement, but Gronkowski seems to have put those rumors to rest. As of now, the former Patriot appears to be dead set on staying retired.
More News
-
Rob Gronkowski: Retirement becomes official•
-
Rob Gronkowski: Might consider return eventually•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Announces retirement from NFL•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Still mulling future•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to make 2019 decision soon•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Spotted at team facility•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...
-
Adams, Rodgers should be awesome in 2019
Adams also said he's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jamey Eisenberg spoke with the confident...
-
Under the radar receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Average Draft Position to find 20 receivers going later in drafts...
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...