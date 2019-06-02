Rob Gronkowski: Shoots down comeback rumors

Gronkowski told reporters Sunday that he has no plans for a comeback, Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald reports. When asked about comeback rumors Gronkowski responded, saying "Oh man . . . whatever I say, it doesn't matter," he answered. "It will always be crazy out there. You (the Herald) can put them to rest."

Gronkowski was back at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to help raise money for charity for the first since he announced his retirement March 24. His agent Drew Rosenhaus was on record just a day after the announcement saying he "wouldn't be shocked" if his client came out of retirement, but Gronkowski seems to have put those rumors to rest. As of now, the former Patriot appears to be dead set on staying retired.