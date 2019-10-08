Rob Gronkowski: Trying hand at broadcasting
Gronkowski has accepted a broadcasting position with Fox Sports as an NFL analyst, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The new role adds further fuel to the notion that Gronkowski isn't planning to resume his playing career, though at 30 years old, he still has plenty of time to revisit a comeback at some point down the road. Gronkowski will make his debut for Fox this week as part of Thursday Night Football, when his former Patriots squad will be matching up with the Giants.
