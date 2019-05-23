Rob Kelley: Getting look in New Orleans
Kelley worked out for the Saints on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Kelley was brought in alongside two other veterans in ex-Raven Javorius Allen and ex-Panther Fozzy Whittaker. New Orleans may simply just want to see where these veterans are at, but this tryout could also be a sign that the organization initially feels uncomfortable with its depth at running back in the wake of the draft and first couple waves of free agency. None of these guys, if signed, would threaten Latavius Murray's standing as the No. 2 option behind Alvin Kamara, but there's at least a non-zero chance one of them could potentially make a case for the No. 3 job.
