Kelley (undisclosed) was waived by New Orleans with an injury settlement Monday, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.

Kelley was placed on injured reserve Sunday after clearing waivers Saturday. Now that he's been released with an injury settlement, Kelley is free to sign elsewhere in the league. The 26-year-old running back will look to catch on in a depth capacity with another team when healthy.

